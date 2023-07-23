The streets of Jerusalem were filled with opponents of the Government this Saturday, July 22; who began a march last Tuesday from Tel-Aviv to show their disagreement with the judicial reform project, promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whose first law should be approved this Monday or Tuesday by parliament. If accepted, it would limit the powers of the Supreme Court to overturn what it deems “unreasonable” government decisions.

Jerusalem is the scene of anger on the part of the Israelis who protest this Saturday, July 22, against the judicial reform project in the country. This protest joins those of the last seven months for the same reason. However, this time, it has a specific situation and it is the law that Parliament will begin to discuss this Sunday before finally voting on it on Monday or Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of protesters began their march on Tuesday in Tel-Aviv. They walked for four days under the sun, with drums and songs, covering the 70 kilometers of highway that separate Tel-Aviv from Jerusalem. Today they arrived in Jerusalem.

Heading towards the Knesset, the Israeli parliamentthey camped out for the past few nights and were greeted by local residents who gave them food. Finally, carrying Israeli flags, around 30,000 people, according to local media, arrived in Jerusalem to express their opposition to the judicial reform project.

They will concentrate in front of the Parliament that will begin to discuss the law this Sunday before voting on it definitively on Monday or Tuesday. According to the protest movement, this moment “is the most crucial for Israel.”







The Knesset will discuss the first law of the judicial reform package, which plans to eliminate the doctrine of reasonableness. This change would prevent the Supreme Court from reviewing and reversing government decisions or appointments that they deem unreasonable.

The opposition denounces an attack on the democratic system and the balance of powers and a possible authoritarian drift. On the other hand, Netanyahu assures that he will “strengthen democracy” and accuses the opposition of having broken the dialogue.

Last Thursday, part of the Army reservists once again threatened to suspend their voluntary service if the law is approved.

“We all have the responsibility to put an end to the division (…) and the deep disagreements within the population,” they said in a joint statement.

Seven months of social division due to the reform

The Netanyahu government announced in January the judicial reform project, which is defined by the will to limit the powers of the Supreme Court. The announcement sparked one of the largest protest movements in the country.

At the end of 2022, Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, Likud, became the largest party in the Knesset after the legislative elections. Netanyahu formed a new government by allying with far-right, ultra-Orthodox and anti-Palestinian parties. This alliance has become the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. © Ohad Zwigenberg, Reuters

Several leaders of parties allied to Netanyahu had openly expressed their intention to change the judicial system, and on January 4, Justice Minister Yariv Levin officially confirmed the project to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

In addition to annulling the reasonableness law, the reforms provide for putting the judicial appointments committee under the control of politicians, while a consensus between the judicial and political branches is now required to appoint Supreme Court justices, with the reform, the government would need only a simple majority to elect them.

In addition, the Government plans to implement a “nullification clause” that would allow the Knesset to re-enact the laws challenged by the Court if it manages to have the support of at least 61 parliamentarians.

In Israel, there is no Constitution and the Supreme Court is the sole guardian of the fundamental laws.

With EFE, Reuters and local media