Protesters against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) want to walk to the Planalto Palace this Sunday afternoon (8.jan.2023).

They will leave at 1 pm from the camp set up in front of the Army Headquarters. The place is 8 kilometers from Praça dos Três Poderes, where the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches are located.

The intention of the demonstrators was detected by the intelligence services of the Armed Forces and security forces. The idea is to accompany the demonstrators.

They will not be allowed to reach the Plateau. But neither will there be an impediment to going to the Esplanade. It is unclear what approach limit will be allowed. The security forces will only intervene if there is violence on the part of the demonstrators.

New protesters arrive in Brasilia this Sunday morning. They disembark by bus near the Army HQ.

Watch video (27s):

THE Power360 found that police officers will be summoned to act if acts are carried out in the central region of the city.

Access from the avenues is blocked for vehicles. But there is no impediment for those who walk by. Many carry groceries.

Near the vehicle blockade north of the HQ there is a large makeshift parking lot on an area of ​​land.

Vehicle plates show varied origins, including Curitiba (PR) and Goiânia (GO). There are also many from Brasilia.

Some people covered the signs with small Brazilian flags.

In the improvised parking lot, a new camp begins to emerge. There is, for example, a large truck with a trailer turned into a place to sleep and eat.

In the camp in front of the HQ the structure is much bigger. There’s even a medical center.

Read too:

CAMPING IN BRASÍLIA

THE Power360 visited the Army HQ region, in Brasília, at the end of December 31, 2022, the eve of Lula’s inauguration as president.

Without identifying themselves as journalists, professionals from the Power360 circulated around the place and took pictures and recorded videos. Among the demonstrators, as far as it was possible to ascertain, there are many relatives of senior Army officers. The atmosphere in the place was one of tranquility, but the slogans all asked for some kind of federal intervention to prevent the Lula government from starting (it was December 31).

Below, photos and videos of posters and banners found by the Power360 a week ago: