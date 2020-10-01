Student organizations protested at India Gate and other places to demand justice for the rape victim of Hathras in the capital. After protesting outside UP Bhavan in the morning, several student organizations and social organizations including AISA, AFI, DSU, Revolutionary Youth Organization, demonstrated at India Gate later in the evening. The protesting students accused the police of using force and forcibly taking into custody.

The students were shouting slogans of ‘Nyaya Do’ to the UP government, Hi Hi and the victim of Hathras. Seeing the increasing crowd of protesters at India Gate, the police announced on the mike that you should make a distance. Due to the situation arising from Kovid 19, many people cannot gather together. Representatives of the student organizations say that the police used force to disperse the people while we were protesting peacefully. The way the rape incident has happened to a young woman shows that not only Uttar Pradesh but anywhere in the country women are not safe.

Delhi: Members of All India Students Association (AISA) and Bhim Army staged a protest near India Gate earlier today, demanding justice for Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) gang-rape victim. pic.twitter.com/ECeOOrkTkl – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

All India Students Association president N Sai Balaji said that the students had reached India Gate to demand justice for the Dalit girl in Hathras but the police took our action. We demand resignation from the Yogi government. Our protest was peaceful but the police took the girl students into custody after 6 pm. We do not know where this has taken them. The question is whether the Delhi Police will not allow peaceful protest. The Uttar Pradesh police also did not include the victim’s family in her funeral. We are opposed to such crimes against women and the government.

Tribute paid at Jantar Mantar

Tribute was paid to the victim of the Hathras case of UP at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. Along with this, the activists also demanded the Central Government to investigate the incident with the CBI. The tribute meeting was organized under the aegis of Delhi Democratic Alliance.

The activists of the organization paid tribute to the victim by lighting a candle in front of the picture and kept a two-minute silence. Delhi Democratic Alliance President Ashok Ignorant said that there is a demand from the government that the CBI be investigated for the matter. An independent committee should be formed under the chairmanship of former judges. Strict action should be taken against the culprits in a certain time period and they should be hanged. Also, the government should provide financial assistance of one crore rupees to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, people also reached Hathi Wala Chowk in Raigarpura, Karolbagh to pay homage to the victim. People expressed grief over the incident by lighting a candle and demanded that the government give justice to the victim’s family. Raigpura resident Praveen Kurdia told that the culprits should be hanged. The entire case should be heard in fast track court. So that the victim family can get justice.