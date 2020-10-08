After achieving the annulment of the results of Sunday’s legislative elections, the resignation of the government and the release of former president Almazbek Atambáyev on Tuesday, the opposition in Kyrgyzstan has now targeted the country’s president, Sooronbái Zheenbékov, to who are also demanding that he leave office. For the third day in a row, the protests continued today in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, against Zheenbekov, who has called for calm and on Wednesday deplored that a “coup” is being attempted.

The still president assured that, despite the seizure of official buildings by the protesters last Tuesday, “I did not order the use of force to repress the protests (…) no power or position can be above life human ”. Today he said that the country “is going through its most difficult moment.”

But among the voices that have joined the clamor for Zheenbekov to leave is that of the newly appointed Prime Minister, Sadir Zhaparov, questioned in turn by a sector of the opposition that has created a second People’s Coordinating Council, parallel to the one formed on Tuesday. by six driving parties of the current revolt.

Meanwhile, information appeared raising the number of injured in the riots to 911 people, in addition to a previous death, and the proliferation of acts of looting. In Russia and the surrounding countries, the situation in Kyrgyzstan is worrying. Both the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and other leaders in the area have called for a “peaceful solution” to the crisis.