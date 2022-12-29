The Army Social Communication Center said this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022) that the demonstrators camped around the Brasília Headquarters “they have left the place spontaneously”.

In a statement, the corporation informs that it monitors the activities of protesters against the election results on a daily basis and helps to dismantle the structures left behind by those who left. Read the full note at the end of the report.

They also stated that the actions are coordinated together with the government of the Federal District. Protesters gather in the Urban Military Sector area.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27) the future Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, informed that the camps were in the process of being dismantled. The DF government also said that the plan was to dismantle the structures set up this week.

Dino also said he expected a voluntary demobilization of the camps by January 1, the date of the presidential inauguration. Otherwise, a 2nd possibility would be compulsory demobilization: “I hope that this deactivation extends to the entire national territory so that the law is complied with”.

The abandonment of the sites disclosed by the Earmy takes place 3 days before the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), scheduled for Sunday (1.Jan.2023).

Since the petista won the dispute against the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), demonstrators gathered in front of barracks across Brazil. They disagree with the result of the elections and ask “federal intervention”.

POWERDATE

According to research PowerDate held from December 11 to 13, 32% support the demonstrations held in front of barracks, while more than half of voters (57%) are against the acts. Another 11% could not answer.

When asking the question, the survey specified that the demonstrations call for military intervention in Brazil. Here is the exact wording used by PowerDate: “In general, are you in favor or against the demonstrations in front of the barracks asking for military intervention in Brazil?”.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with own resources. Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

READ THE ENTIRE ARMY NOTE

“The Army’s Social Communication Center informs that the Planalto Military Command (CMP) has been monitoring, on a daily basis, the activities of the camp in the Urban Military Sector (SMU) area, where many protesters have left the site spontaneously. CMP military personnel have been assisting in the dismantling of abandoned structures, allowing for better circulation and security at the site.

“Finally, it should be noted that all actions have been carried out in close coordination with the bodies of the Government of the Federal District (GDF), with which it maintains permanent integration.”