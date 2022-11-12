Protesters against Zwarte Piet were pelted with eggs this afternoon in Westzaan, North Holland. Dozens of people stand there with signs with texts such as ‘Zwarte Piet is racism’ and ‘Black children matter’.

The opponents of Zwarte Piet are standing on a field at the Westzanerdijk, close to where the local entry takes place. One of the protesters was hit on the forehead by an egg. Several dozen officers are also present.

During the demonstration on the water, a boat suddenly appeared with a black screen, which ensured that the protest was shielded from the entry. The organization of the demonstration, Zaankanters against Racism, is disappointed that the police did not intervene. “A seat within sight of the podium was promised.”

In Zaanstad, to which Westzaan belongs, there are several entrances that are subsidized by the municipality. There are partly sooty Piets and partly Zwarte Piet. "This is slowly turning into soot," a spokesperson said earlier, but this should be done in consultation. A motion was also passed last week in which it was agreed that from next year no more subsidies will be provided for entrances in which Zwarte Piet participates.



Other places

In other places where Sinterklaas is accompanied by completely black Petes, demonstrations were also taken into account. Like in De Lier in Westland. The police were visibly present on the street, with more officers than usual. However, there were no demonstrations. Action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) is demonstrating this weekend in Alkmaar and Venlo, among others.

KOZP came up with a hotline last week where people can indicate whether there are still Zwarte Piets walking around during the Sinterklaas arrival in their municipality. With the results, the action group wants to look next year where, in its opinion, action is still required against Zwarte Piet. Sooty wipes have now been introduced in many places.

