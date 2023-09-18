A bit of mopping with the tap open, like this. The demonstrators who are arrested on the A12 return to the same A12!

It is a stretch of highway where you don’t want to be right now: the A12 near The Hague. It has been regularly occupied by Protestants from Extinction Rebellion for some time now. This group of people considers it necessary to block the highway in order to generate attention for their agenda.

In this case, that is emissions from fossil fuels. The car is of course an easy target. As the farmers have proven recently, you can simply get away with it.

This is also evident now, because the police and the Public Prosecution Service do not have time to arrest and prosecute all those Extinction Rebellion people. They are too busy. The police kindly ask people not to stand on the highway. If they do not respond, the police use a water cannon (a kind of enormous Super Soaker) to chase the demonstrators away.

Last week the police arrested thousands of people. But they do not enter ‘the system’. The police pick up people and take them to a stadium and then release them. And then of course what you expect will happen happens. Those people will simply go back to the A12.

The big issue is that people have the right to demonstrate. That is a very nice principle. You cannot, like a true dictator, put people with a different opinion in jail and leave it at that. And yes, even though people will disagree with XR, it’s good that you live in a country where people can exercise the right to protest, right?

The mayor – Jan van Zaanen – has already indicated that demonstrators are not allowed to demonstrate on the A12. Due to the large number of protesters, the police cannot prevent them from using the A12 every day. And for fear of an appeal (which would only clog up the legal system further), the police have no choice but to do what they are doing now.

Because the demonstrators do not adhere to the agreement, the police may use mild forms of force to clear the road. So the XR demonstrators are not completely free.

