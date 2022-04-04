“america today” covered the strike of carriers that began this April 4 and, while a reporter interviewed the protesters, one of those involved took the opportunity to make his discomfort known live in front of the government of peter castle. However, Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila they didn’t expect this character to lash out at them as well.

What did the protester say in “America Today”?

During the “America Today” program, the reporter approached the demonstrators in the truckers’ strike and the interviewee implied that the television figures would not be affected financially.

“Of course, it doesn’t affect you because you are well paid. We win from day to day. We are affected by fuel, the basket of basic necessities. It doesn’t affect you”, he said very angry. Osvaldo Artiaga, the program’s reporter, did not hesitate to reply: “It’s not enough for me either, sir, it doesn’t only affect you.”

“America Today” Captures the Escape of a Detainee

During the morning, the Central Highway got out of control and several demonstrators were arrested; however, one of them was able to escape from the patrol car and took advantage of the crowd to sneak away. Police tried to catch him, but were unsuccessful.

“One person has just been arrested and people are protesting. The person they have detained has just left, ”she pointed out. “Oops! she ran away,” exclaimed Janet. “This protest is getting out of control, we are going to see how these confrontations worsen between the population and the police,” she added, surprised by the events.

Janet Barboza reacts to the injured

The truckers’ strike was planned with the aim of peacefully claiming the government for the rise in food and fuel prices. This protest got out of control after the demonstrators did not abide by the instructions. The host of “America today” was surprised to see the live images.

“We are seeing really terrible events that have been recorded an hour ago. We are seeing how there are people injured, fights with the police, really terrifying. Peru convulses and nothing is within reach (of the pockets) ”, she expressed indignantly.

Ethel Pozo outraged by the rise in product prices

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter was concerned about the high price of basic necessities. For this reason, in the edition of “America today”, this Monday, April 4, Ethel Pozo said that in the kitchen sequence they had to change the dish for the mothers of the family. “(…) We, in a program that has a kitchen every day, have had to change our menu because I can’t present them with a chicken recipe because, who can buy chicken? I can’t, unthinkable. Meat? Who is going to buy it?” she stated.