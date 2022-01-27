Sinaloa.- The Interreligious Council of the State of Sinaloa complained that the deputies did not take into account all Sinaloans in three initiatives, which raise separately, the gender identity, right to life and decriminalization of abortion, which have flaws and are only polarized in favor of certain groups.

Bishop Luis Gerardo Ayala Beltrán with the representation of the Protestant, Evangelical and Mormon churches They regretted that abortion is encouraged in women, and the health consequences are not reported, that they use the justification that it will not be a crime to interrupt the gestation of the embryo or fetus.

They told the deputies that no woman should go to jail for abortion, and described as a fallacy that they argue this situation, if no one is incarcerated in the Aguaruto prison or in the state penitentiary centers, commented the religious Juan Francisco Ponce Peña, who has been visiting the inmates of Culiacán for 27 years.

Baltazar Zamora, vice president of this organization, said that they do not agree that age is not established to modify their gender in birth certificates, and that from an early age they can do it through administrative procedures.

They qualified that as a social essay the implications of approving a law, which is known to have been applied since 2000, are unknown.