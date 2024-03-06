The protest vote for United States President Joe Biden, among other reasons for his support for Israel in the Middle East war, reached close to 20% during “Super Tuesday” in states like Minnesota.

Of the 15 states that held primaries on that day, Democrats had the ability to vote “without commitment to the candidate” in Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Iowa and Tennessee.

Biden, who easily won the Democratic primaries in those states, received the biggest blow of the night in Minnesota, which distributes 75 delegates out of the total 3,936 up for grabs for the party's convention next August in Chicago.

With 88% of the votes counted, Biden won in this state with 69.7% of the votes, but the “uncommitted” vote came in second place, with 19%.

In Alabama, which distributes 53 delegates, the protest vote reached 6% of the total and the Democrat obtained 89.5% of the votes, with the counting practically completed. In Colorado, which distributes 72 delegates, this explicit rejection of the current president reached 7.6%, at a time when the vote count was 85%.

In Massachusetts, with 92 delegates at stake, the president's victory was marked by 9.3% of those disappointed with his administration, with 82% of the votes already counted, while in North Carolina, with 116 delegates, the total of those who did not choose For any candidate it was close to 13%.

In Tennessee, with 63.8% of the count completed, the vote reached 8%. In Iowa, with 40 delegates up for grabs, this percentage reached 3.9%, ranking second again and showing the impact that this option could have on November's presidential elections. (With EFE Agency)