Highlights: Sindhi-Baloch people protested against Pakistan in Geneva

Pakistan is committing human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan

Protesters appeal to UN, stop atrocities in Sindh-Baluchistan

Geneva / Islamabad

In the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lied on lies about India. He expressed his ‘fake’ sympathy for human rights on the world stage, accusing him of violence against minority communities in India. On Friday, a Protest against Pakistan was organized in front of the United Nations Building in Geneva, in which people from the Baloch Human Rights Council and the World Sindhi Congress took part.

The 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is being held in Geneva. Meanwhile, Protesters of the BHRC and WSC staged a massive protest in front of the United Nations Building against the Baloch and Sindhi people in Pakistan alleging institutional state violence and socio-economic repression of these people by the Pakistani military. The Protest also included Pashtuns and Kashmiris living in different countries.

The protesters appealed to the United Nations and the international community to carry out their commitments without any hindrance and political pressure and ask Pakistan to end its genocidal policies in Balochistan and Sindh. Protesters also shouted slogans such as ‘Stop kidnapping Baloch people’, stop the massacre of Pakistan Baloch people, stop atrocities on Sindhi people.