In a France steeped in social and economic upheaval, the French left rallied on Sunday to tens of thousands of protesters in an act held in Paris to put more pressure on the government of Emmanuel Macron, which will have a tense week ahead.

Organized by the political movement France Insubmissa (LFI), led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, and supported by the rest of the left-wing parties and personalities such as the new winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature Annie Ernaux, the Parisian demonstration is the result of growing French discontent.

Fuel shortages in various parts of the country due to the strike at refineries; the erosion of purchasing power due to high inflation; and a likely approval of the Government’s Budget Plan for 2023 without debate, in the fast lane, have clouded the mood in the country.

And within two days it will be the turn of the unions, who are planning an “interprofessional mobilization” on Tuesday, when several key sectors could be paralyzed.

The numbers on the number of protesters this Sunday differ. Organizers estimated 140,000, while authorities reduced it to 30,000.

“The undeniable success of this march gives us courage and this shock will have an impact on institutions,” said Melenchon, who sees Macron “panting” and with serious problems to continue governing.

Much criticized in recent weeks for his lenient attitude towards a case of domestic violence committed by his former LFI number two, the leftist leader had called for this march against the high cost of living and climate change, but the possible dissolution of the Assembly became one of the main themes.

Macron’s government, without an absolute majority in Parliament, could face a motion of censure from the opposition if it accelerates the budget plan for 2023 through article 49.3 of the Constitution.

Melenchon and the far-right Marine Le Pen, who represent the two main opposition forces, have announced that they will file motions against the government if it uses the article.

Among the demonstrators were people from outside France, such as the deputy from the Belgian region of Wallonia John Beugnies, from the Labor Party (PTB).

“This is not a Belgian or French problem, it is a European problem. It is important to have come here so that this movement is expanded and those above listen to us and do not leave us just the crumbs”, he told EFE.

About 2,000 soldiers, including gendarmes and police, were at the demonstration, considered high risk, concerned above all with the presence of a few hundred ultra-left movements, such as the “Anti-Fascist Action” and the Yellow Vests.