Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

On May 1st, demonstrations took place all over Germany. Between 12,000 and 20,000 demonstrators were out and about in Berlin. According to the police, it was the most peaceful May Day “since 1987”.

Update from May 2, 04:52: At the May Day demonstration in Berlin-Kreuzberg with thousands of people, there were no violent riots until late Monday evening. The police spoke of an “amazingly peaceful” course. “There are indications that it was the most peaceful May since 1987,” said a police spokesman.

Demos on May 1st: protest procession in Berlin – “surprisingly peaceful” course

In contrast to previous demonstrations, according to the police and dpa reporters, there were no targeted bottles or stones thrown at police officers, nor were burning barricades or attacks with pyrotechnics on emergency services observed. On Sunday there were minor riots at a left-feminist demonstration in Kreuzberg, after which the police reported eleven injured officers.

According to the police, the revolutionary May Day demonstration in Berlin this year was the most peaceful “since 1987”. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After the traditional demonstration by left-wing and left-wing extremist groups on May 1 ended prematurely, hundreds of people gathered on Oranienstrasse. Reporters from the German Press Agency described the mood as aggressive, with occasional verbal arguments and scuffles. The police showed a strong presence and quickly brought many emergency services together.

12,000 to 20,000 demonstrators at revolutionary May Day demonstration

The police spoke of around 12,000 people taking part in the so-called revolutionary May Day demonstration. The organizers named the number of around 20,000 participants. According to preliminary information from the police (as of 10:30 p.m.), there were nine arrests. According to previous knowledge, a police officer was injured.

Update from May 1st, 9:48 p.m.: The so-called “Revolutionary May Day” demonstrations in Berlin have probably already ended. According to dpa information, the organizer justified the premature end of the protest march with the presence of the police. At the new police station at Kottbusser Tor in Kreuzberg, the movement came to a standstill and the rally broke up, according to the announcement.

The accusation circulated on Twitter that the police had “encircled” the demonstrators, which is said to have made it impossible for the protest to continue as planned. Originally, the train from Neukölln was supposed to run past the new police station to Kreuzberg.

The police also defended the action at Kottbusser Tor on Twitter. Mobile barriers were set up for protection, the supposed boiler is a structural bottleneck.

In the past, demonstrations on May Day in Berlin have repeatedly resulted in violent riots, primarily by left-wing extremist groups. The police spoke of around 12,000 participants in this year’s demos, the organizers of 20,000. There were almost no incidents.

May 1st Demos in Berlin: Black blocks form for the opening rally

Update from May 1st, 8 p.m.: After riots broke out in Berlin on the night of May 1, it remained quiet for a long time during the day. In the evening, several thousand demonstrators dressed in black formed up in Neukölln for the opening rally of the so-called “Revolutionary May Day Demonstrations”. Some of them were masked. In addition to banners, Palestinian flags can also be seen. The demonstration train is to lead from the Berlin district of Neukölln to Kreuzberg, past the new police station at Kottbusser Tor, like the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

In the past, demonstrations on May 1 have repeatedly erupted in violence, mainly by left-wing rioters. This year, the police provided a total of 6,300 emergency services for the holiday. According to the police, 10,000 to 15,000 demonstrators are expected.

No incidents have been reported so far, according to the police, the day passed peacefully. Instead: “There is dancing, laughing, listening to music, making music. We wish everyone a happy, sunny and peaceful May 1st in #Berlin,” tweeted the Berlin police. Meanwhile, an Instagram post about the “celebrations” in the capital caused unrest on the internet.

1__Mai_Demonstration_77863104.jpg © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Stones, punches and kicks: Violent clashes with the police on the night of May 1st

Update from May 1st, 7.10 a.m.: On the night of May 1st, demonstrators attacked police officers in Berlin-Kreuzberg. At a left-wing women’s demonstration on Sunday evening, participants threw bottles and firecrackers at the police, as reported by a dpa photographer and the police. A stone was also thrown at the police. Police officers on the fringes of the demonstration were repeatedly hit and kicked, said a police spokeswoman. At least one woman was arrested.

According to the police, around 3,300 demonstrators were present. Especially in the front part of the event, the mood was aggressive. Firecrackers were set off and Bengal fire burned out. The police stopped the demonstration several times. In some cases, the police took umbrellas from demonstrators who used them as privacy screens.

A left-wing demonstration had already passed through Wedding largely peacefully in the afternoon. According to the police, there were about 650 participants. A police spokesman said after the end that everything went smoothly. According to the information, a total of up to 3,400 police officers were on duty on Sunday.

May Day itself is again the occasion for numerous demonstrations through the capital on Monday. The main focus of the police is the usual “Revolutionary May Day demonstration” of left and radical left groups from Neukölln to Kreuzberg. The police expect 10,000 to 15,000 participants. Again and again there have been outbreaks of violence in the past, mainly by left-wing rioters.

Update from April 30, 10:35 p.m.: In Berlin, a first demonstration is already in full swing. On a queer-feminist demo train in the district of Kreuzberg, scuffles broke out between participants and the police, reports said rbb24.de. Individuals were taken away. According to the police, pyrotechnics had also been detonated several times before. Officials are said to have been pelted with objects such as bottles.

Demos on May 1st: protests planned in several cities – police expect riots

First report from April 30, 6:43 p.m.: Berlin – May 1st is considered a traditional left-wing protest day in Germany. The police are on duty with thousands of officers. In Berlin, she issued strict conditions, for demonstrations in Neukölln and Kreuzberg, up to 15,000 participants are expected on Monday.

On Labor Day, in addition to trade union rallies, demonstrations by the left-wing scene are planned across Germany again this year. In the capital alone, according to police chief Barbara Slowik, 3,400 emergency services will be deployed from Sunday to Monday for Walpurgis Night and 6,300 for May 1st. Support comes from other states.

Demos planned in Berlin: May 1st is a traditional protest day for the left

A little more officials are planned than last year because actions by the climate group Last Generation are added, Slowik said Berlin morning post. Most people celebrated peacefully on May 1st, but “there will also be those who are ready to use violence, ignite pyrotechnics or maybe throw bottles and stones”.

See also Protests in Iran: Women's Revolution designations Labor Day, Labor Day, International Day of Struggle of the Working Class, May Day public holiday in Germany since 1933 origin USA

The demonstrations on Labor Day escalated last year. In Berlin, the police and demonstrators clashed violently. According to the police, around 14,000 participants gathered at the Berlin “Revolutionary May Day” demonstration, which led from Neukölln to Kreuzberg. Left and radical left groups had called for protests. The situation threatened to escalate several times as the mood became increasingly irritable. According to the police, a garbage container and a car were also on fire. Police forces used tear gas. Bengal fires could also be seen.

Demo in Hamburg on May 1st: the police have been on duty all weekend

In many places in Hamburg, protest actions by left-wing and left-wing extremist groups are also planned for May 1st. The police in Hamburg have been on duty with several hundreds all weekend. The officers receive support from emergency services from Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen and the federal police, reports police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrün in the NDR Hamburg Journal. Especially at the events that go into the evening, the police expect that there could be riots and damage to property.

Participants in the “Revolutionary May Day Demonstration” march through Berlin. According to police estimates, around 14,000 people took part in the demonstration by left-wing and left-wing radical groups in 2022. (Archive image) © Paul Zinken/dpa

Last year, the police were in action on Labor Day in Hamburg with a large contingent. After the increased number of pyrotechnics ignited, the police had to stop the demonstration. There were scuffles between the police and the black block. Thousands of demonstrators had gathered.

May demos in Germany: left-wing groups are planning marches in Frankfurt and Cologne

As in years past in Frankfurt, in addition to the trade union, radical left groups were also called to a “revolutionary” May Day demonstration. This is under the motto “Time to fight back! Fighting together against war, crisis, capitalism”. In 2021, violent clashes broke out between demonstrators and the police in Frankfurt am Main, in which several people were injured, some seriously.

The May Day working group has announced that it will organize a “revolutionary demonstration” in Cologne next Monday. The protest action from the environment of the Linke Zentrum should have the motto “Against war, crisis and climate collapse” and be directed primarily against companies in which poor working conditions prevail. In Cologne, too, there has been resistance to the police in recent years. (hg/dpa)