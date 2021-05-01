“We have shown that the attractions are safe for families,” says the president of the Association of Fairgrounds of the Region, Antonio Caputo. Dozens of workers in this sector gathered yesterday at the gates of the Alcantarilla Town Hall, one of the municipalities where the union complains about the veto of its attractions. “We have problems in towns such as Bullas, Cehegín, Archena and Caravaca, because they do not allow us to install the fairs, despite the cleaning and disinfection measures being followed and the capacity limits being respected,” explains Caputo. He assures that “in the coastal towns we have not had problems, so there will be attractions in the coming months. On the other hand, they do cause us problems in the municipalities of the interior.

The vendors do not understand why some municipalities “allow markets, but they leave us locked in.” The spokesperson points out that “there have been no Covid infections at the fairs, because the staff clean the attractions with each shift of customers. We have shown that we can operate the fairs safely and serve as an incentive to the public, “explains the spokesman for the union.

Yesterday, the mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, met with the businessmen of fair attractions “to find solutions so that they can settle in the municipality as long as they respect the sanitary regulations imposed by the fight against the pandemic.”

After a year with a drop in income in this sector, due to capacity restrictions and even the cancellation of fairs in some municipalities, the councilor assured that “we are aware of the difficult situation they are going through, so from the The City Council will look for alternatives so that they can develop their activity ».

With the May Festivities of Alcantarilla already canceled by common agreement between the Consistory, the Federation of Party Clubs and the Brotherhood of the Virgen de la Salud, the fairgrounds are left without those two weeks of cash. The influx of public for these festivities with massive events with concerts, contests, medieval market, parades and pilgrimage provided these attractions with an injection of income in spring. “From the City Council we reach out to the fairgrounds, as well as to other productive sectors, to find an agreement and that they can install their attractions at any other time of the year, since the festivities have been suspended,” the mayor informed them .