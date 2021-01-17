About thirty cars drove this Sunday morning Gran Via of Murcia, in a manifestation convened by the newly constituted sIndicato Solidarity, a group supported by the party Vox who also attended the protest, in support of the hospitality industry and against the regional government’s measure of the closure of the sector due to the increase in infections by Covid-19 after the Christmas holidays.

The caravan, in which many cars carried the flag of Spain, marched at 12 noon from Plaza Circular to La Glorieta de España, on Teniente Flomesta Avenue. During the journey, a message was heard over the public address system, accompanied by the song ‘Bares que places’ by the Gabinete Galigari group, in which the measure taken by the regional government to close bars and restaurants was criticized. «The regional government criminalizes the hospitality industry. In November he did not put means, and today, he tells us. Most cases of contagion have occurred in the family environment. López Miras orders the closure of the hotel business and leads us to ruin. The hospitality industry is the fifth source of contagion, we are not the culprits. Solidarity with the hospitality industry ”, could be heard over the loudspeakers carried by the head-end vehicle.

Before the march, the organizing union explained the reasons for the act, demanding “the payment of the workers’ payroll” by the Community. “The regional government cannot prevent workers from exercising their right to carry out their daily work without offering them anything in return. A sector is being paralyzed without offering aid, “explained Inmaculada Pérez, spokesperson for the Solidaridad union.

The event was attended by the president of Vox in the Region, Jose Angel Antelo, who thanked the Solidaridad union for convening the demonstration in support of the hoteliers. «The hospitality industry is not the culprit; it is part of the solution. They have controlled access, capacity, maintain social distancing, the use of a mask … We are against the closure of bars and restaurants, and they will always have us by their side.

In this sense, he indicated that hoteliers are being expropriated their right to work, “something that is included in the Constitution. If someone is denied their right to work, they have to be paid for it, something that happens in other countries, such as Germany, “claimed the leader of the ultra-conservative party.

He also stressed that the regional government aid for the sector “is only misery that creates despair, unemployment and social crisis. They are a scam, because any hotelier who has been suffering this situation since March already has debts with the Social Security or the Treasury, and they will not be able to collect that alms of 3,000 euros. Antelo made a comparison with the money destined to alleviate the situation of closure of the premises, with the cost of maintaining each Mena (unaccompanied foreign minor) in the Region, which he estimated at 7,200 euros, «These are the priorities of the regional government. When Vox governs, things will change a lot, “he stressed.

The demonstration ended an hour later, in front of the Murcia City Council, with the reading of a manifesto in support of the hotel business.