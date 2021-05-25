More than a thousand applicants for Internal Resident Physician (MIR) and Specialized Health Training (FSE) have gathered this Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health to demand that the telematic election of their places, which begins this Wednesday until June 16 , be “fair” and in real time.

Under chants such as “Carolina the one who does not bounce”, in reference to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, or “this Ministry takes us to the cemetery”, the protesters have read a series of manifestos in which they have asked to end the “abuse »Of the Ministry. In addition, they have held a silent sit-in to express their rejection.

In the same way, they have sung a version of the musician Pablo Miles, also MIR, on the song ‘Carolina’ by the group M Clan, which replaces the original lyrics of the piece with verses such as “This is going to be your ruin, Minister Carolina, go away please “or” Carolina, treat us well, take good care of your MIRs, let us choose. “

The call, led by the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and the organization FSEunida, has been seconded by the professional medical unions of all the autonomous communities, which have moved buses from their respective headquarters to Madrid.

As specified in statements to Europa Press by the technical secretary of Young Doctors and MIR of CESM, Sheila Justo, “thousands of people” have gathered from all over Spain, with six buses from the Valencian Community, two from the Basque Country, six from Andalusia or two from Murcia. “Since we are here, they could take advantage of the election in person,” he joked.

Indicators such as the Central Sindical Independiente y de Civil Servants (CSIF) have also attended, which rejects this system due to its “lack of transparency and because it does not guarantee the rights of applicants in the choice of their position”, for which they ask that the Ministry “Go back and guarantee that the choice and allocation of places is carried out in real time and not in a single awarding act.”

A conflict that comes from last year



In 2020, the Supreme Court forced the Ministry to rectify and, finally, the election was both in person and online, in a hybrid format. For this call, Health changed the regulations and shielded the telematic election, an option that will probably also remain in the future, once there is no pandemic.

With the telematic procedure, each applicant submits a list with their preferences, both specialty and destination, so that the computer system assigns them their place once their turn arrives. This, according to the MIR associations, generates a disadvantage, since until before the pandemic the election was carried out live and in real time at the Health headquarters, so that each applicant could see what places were available at the time of your decision.

«The Ministry has totally changed the paradigm for choosing places. At this moment in the assignment you have to look at a list and there is a deferred and opaque assignment in which you don’t know what place they are going to give you. This is not a way of considering the system for choosing places, it is our future ”, Sheila Justo has detailed.

Thus, he denounces that “many places could be left uncovered” with this system. «The commitment of the Ministry on the election in real time comes from December 4, in several meetings we warned about what happened last year and now they seem surprised. This is something that has been reported, “he recalled.

With the imminent beginning of the allocation of places this Wednesday, he acknowledges that “there is no time” to improve the telematic system proposed by Health, so he asks “to return to the traditional method to guarantee the real election.” “The platform does not have all the guarantees”, has riveted.

In this sense, he has criticized the argument of Health of not making the election in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic: «It was done last year without problem and this year, if they see it so problematic even though we are out of the state of alarm, that a choice be made in the Casa de Campo or in Ifema. The Ministry’s are mere excuses, obviously, there are always options, ”he insisted.

30,000 signatures



In parallel to this concentration, the spokesperson for FSEunida, Alejandro Cuéllar, a future doctor specializing in Internal Medicine, has presented more than 30,000 signatures in support of their claim at the Ministry’s headquarters through the Change.org platform.

“Given the refusal of the Ministry to try to reach a real agreement with the health profession and comply with an election in real time, either in person or online, we have decided to demonstrate to raise our voice and have the Ministry listen to our proposals, why not They have given no answer ”, he explained in statements to Europa Press.

Cuéllar says that in the successive meetings they have held with ministerial representatives, including the Director of Training and Professional Organization, Vicenç Martínez, they have brought “suggestions, proposals and different ways to improve the system so that it has the same guarantees.” On the other hand, from the Ministry, as they assure, “they declare themselves technically incapable” of carrying out the telematic election in real time.

Among the errors of the program, according to FSEunida, there have been “places that appeared and were not summoned or errors when showing the list of applicants’ preferences.” “We want each one to be able to see which places are free at the time of the award,” he said.

The Ministry defends the system



The Ministry, meanwhile, defends the relevance of the exclusively telematic choice of the MIR places, but opened the door last week to give more information to the participants in the process in the allocation of places, such as a list of those that are free at the moment of decision.

«Let’s see how this first experience goes. You have to focus on this change in methodology. We understand that it is more efficient, equitable and produces less costs, since you do not have to travel. We need to streamline the process as much as possible, be efficient, be fair. The telematics system should have been in place for years: it is more efficient and effective, ”explained sources from the Ministry.

The Ministry was considering including “more information” to the applicants, but flatly rejects the real-time realization. “We cannot allow it because if the electricity goes out of the house in the election or there is an accident of another type, they cannot choose a place, they lose their profession,” they justified.

However, Health is working on the possibility of offering in the computer system the places available at all times: “We are open to all negotiations to give as much information as we can. We are absolutely in favor of the maximum benefit and tranquility of the applicants. We are working on that. We have to make an effort to see if we can give the maximum information ». The MIR applicants, however, criticize that it has not been achieved within a day of the start of the award.

The Ministry does reject, however, that this system is going to produce places not awarded, as some autonomous communities have warned. «There is a 2.1 percent abandonment of places every year. We believe that it is not a problem of method, the same thing happens with the face-to-face system “, these sources assured.

Similarly, Health defends that the telematics system, in addition to being “more efficient and fair”, has other advantages, such as “halving” the waiting time for the incorporation of the new MIRs. In this way, they could start their residency “at the end of June and not for September”, as they have done now.