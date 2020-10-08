Muzaffarnagar: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary today announced a protest in Muzaffarnagar. Jayant Chaudhary will protest at 11 am today at GIC Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar. This demonstration has been called ‘Save Democracy’.

Significantly, on October 4, Jayant Chaudhary went to meet the family of the rape victim, but he and RLD workers were stopped by the police. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary also lashed sticks at the police, although activists made a cordon, saving them.

During this time there was a huge uproar between RLD and Samajwadi Party workers. After this Jayant Chaudhary tweeted, “You have the right to run lathi, I have the right to stand with my people. Use a lot of sticks, our determination will be equally strong. See you in Muzaffarnagar on October 8. ” Apart from this, Jayant Chaudhary will also protest against the Agriculture Act.

If you have the right to drive

I have the right to stand with my people! Use a lot of sticks, our determination will be as strong! See you in Muzaffarnagar on 8 October!#Democracy_Secure pic.twitter.com/LWo0aYqbL2 – Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) October 4, 2020

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi condemned the behavior of the police. He tweeted, “This behavior done by UP Police on National Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary is very condemnable. This kind of violence on opposition leaders? This is indicative of the arrogance of the UP government and the government becoming chaotic. Perhaps they have forgotten that our country is a democracy. The public will remind them of this. “

Apart from this, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also took a shot at the Yogi government. He had said, “Today, lathi charge by the police on the misconduct with Jayant Chaudhary and Jayant Chaudhary Ji shows the autocracy of the government. The Yogi government, which protects criminals, is not even letting the opposition leaders share the misery of the victim. No such arrogance of power is right, Yogi. “

