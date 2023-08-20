Genoa – The Ecuadorian community protests the problems it had in Genoa, and throughout Europe, with electronic voting for residents abroad. To register you had to go to the portal https://inscripcion.voto-telematico.app/registro, but once registered it was impossible to express your preference. We recall that early presidential and legislative elections are underway.

From 11, it was possible to vote from home, but meeting points had also been set up in different neighborhoods such as Sampierdarena and Marassi, where those who had some problems with technology could be helped. Nothing done there either. “We are planning a protest,” say Ecuadorians living in the city.