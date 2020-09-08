Dictators are powerless in opposition to decentralized demonstrations. The Belarusian ruler Lukashenko solely makes folks angrier.

Dictators used to have it simpler. They’d the leaders of the opposition locked up or expelled, shut down just a few newspapers, and directed state tv to report heroic issues in regards to the authorities. Generally, the protests and democracy actions have been completed with that and shortly got here to nothing.

The Belarusian President Lukashenko has been in workplace for therefore lengthy that these analogous strategies are additionally a part of the fundamental gear for him functioning system of oppression belong. Routine, so to talk. So his henchmen aimed on the three girls within the limelight of the motion: Svetlana Tichanowskaja, Veronika Zepkalo and Maria Kolesnikowa, from whom we at the moment have no idea what precisely occurred to her.

In fact, it helps when leaders give a face to demonstrators crucial of the regime, as in Belarus. Nevertheless, the latest experiences in lots of international locations with protracted protests present very clearly that digitization has decoupled such actions to a major extent from main figures on the prime. The dissatisfied are in all places extra decentralized and extra grassroots than in earlier occasions. It now not wants the large organizer, the nationwide coordination workplace or the central political message of a management.

This development shouldn’t be solely seen within the political democracy actions in Hong Kong, Iran, Lebanon and Iraq. The yellow vest protests in France and the rebellion in opposition to racism within the USA additionally present that massive waves of protests can develop largely with out management and are certainly not a flash within the pan.

Opposition members from Belarus need to Hong Kong

Fashionable know-how allows political actions that have been by no means attainable earlier than. We all know from the opposition in Belarus that they’ve copied quite a bit from Hong Kong. Bruce Lee’s tactic applies to the insurgents there: be as formless as water. Highly effective, however unattainable to know.

The power of the trendy protest motion is due to this fact exactly its “headlessness”; it’s tougher to modify off, arrest and intimidate than particular person opposition members. The toolbox of the dictators of the old fashioned shouldn’t be made for spontaneous demonstrations organized regionally by way of messenger service.

Lukashenko is due to this fact below illusions when he believes that he can break the wave of protests in Belarus by eliminating the three girls who campaigned in opposition to him. It can solely make the folks on the road angrier.