A.Even the pandemic could not stop the “hirak”. Thousands demonstrated in Algiers on Friday. “114. Week: Stop violence, injustice and repression, ”was the slogan of the protest movement. But there is dissent in the ranks of the “Hirak”, and Islamists are suddenly raising their voices louder and louder. Some of them belong to the banned “Islamic Salvation Front” (FIS) and are apparently trying to regain political influence. This brings back memories of the “dark decade of terror” in Algeria: after the parliamentary elections in 1991, in which the radical FIS had emerged victorious, began a civil war with more than 150,000 dead.

So far, the “Hirak” has appeared as a motley, predominantly secular movement. Two years ago, she peacefully chased the old leadership under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of office. Since then, the demonstrators have grown impatient, demanding a fundamental regime change to turn Algeria into a democracy. In February, Bouteflika’s successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, first approached the regime critics: He called early parliamentary elections on June 12 and released imprisoned “Hirak” activists. But since there have been demonstrations every week on Tuesdays and Fridays, human rights activists have reported more than sixty new arrests.

#Mansinach – We haven’t forgotten

The “Hirak” had previously avoided ideological trench warfare. But now slogans are appearing like: “We know who killed in the nineties” and “Secret services, terrorists”. They come from the Islamist Rachad organization, which mainly addresses the demonstrators from abroad via social media. The members of the group, which was founded in Europe in 2007 and banned in Algeria, include former members of the FIS who live abroad.

The Rachad campaign touches on a political taboo and tears open old wounds. It is not just “Hirak” activists who accuse the Islamists of wanting to wash the FIS of the terrorist charge by blaming the Algerian state and its security services for the violence. Hundreds of “Hirak” followers reported under the hashtag “Mansinach” (We have not forgotten) on the Internet how they themselves once suffered from the FIS terror.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The regime has now responded. At the end of March, an Algerian court issued several international arrest warrants against Rachad members for “leading and financing a terrorist group”. They are accused of wanting to control the movement and initiate violent protests. At the same time, Rachad is accused of working to rehabilitate the FIS, which has been banned in Algeria since 1992. At the same time, reports surfaced in Algerian online media that Rachad members are said to have made contact with the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The army magazine “El Djeich”, a mouthpiece for the powerful security forces, described Rachad, without explicitly naming the organization, as “bats who prefer darkness and darkness”. President Tebboune warned of “subversive activities by illegal terrorist movements that take advantage of weekly marches”. In Algiers this was understood as an indication of the role of the Islamists in “Hirak”. Tebboune also accused the movement of being infiltrated by “separatist circles” – an allusion to the independence advocates in Kabylia. The President called for “immediate and rigorous application of the law”.

According to the political scientist Mohammed Hennad, this violent reaction aims to “sow discord within the ‘Hirak’ and stir up fears of the protest movement abroad”. Despite the recent political upheavals, an old pattern can be seen in Algeria: especially before elections, the state apparatus tried to discredit and weaken its opponents by accusing them of being close to radical Islamists or foreign powers.