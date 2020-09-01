One of the leaders of the Coordination Council (CC) of the opposition in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, is ready to become the leader of protest actions in the country. The politician in an interview with Kommersant answered positively to the question whether she understands that she is becoming such a person.

“A month ago, I would have told you no. And now, of course, very big transformations are taking place with me. I feel responsible. And I understand that now I myself make a lot of decisions that can affect the situation that is happening, ”explained Kolesnikova.

Related materials

Prior to this, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the wife of unregistered presidential candidate Sergei Tikhanovsky, who herself entered the struggle for the post, had been considered the protest leader. Thus, the opposition leader was replaced in Belarus.

A member of the Presidium of the Constitutional Court added that she has a hard time due to her responsibility. She expressed her gratitude to the team and stated that her motivation to continue working is the freedom of people who are now in jail or prisons. “I understand that while they are not free, I will not be able to live in peace. I won’t be able to look at myself in the mirror normally, ”she said.

On August 17, Tikhanovskaya announced her readiness to become a national leader, so that the country “calmed down and entered into a normal rhythm.” She had previously left Belarus and moved to Lithuania. Tikhanovskaya admitted that she was faced with a certain choice, and mentioned her children.

Maria Kolesnikova was the coordinator of the headquarters of the former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko, then became an associate of Tikhanovskaya. On the evening of August 31, she, together with other members of the headquarters, announced the creation of the political party “Together”.