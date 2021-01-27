In Tunisia the protest does not end, one demonstrator succumbs to his injuries. In the midst of the crisis, the head of government appoints eleven new ministers.

TUNIS taz | The Tunisian parliament agreed to reshuffle Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi’s cabinet on Wednesday night. After sustained criticism of the high unemployment rate and the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the 47-year-old, who had been in power since last summer, dismissed 11 ministers and replaced them with mostly unknown candidates in order to stabilize his government.

There is no way out of the crisis without political stability, he said in parliament on Tuesday evening. Mechichi promised to present a package of reforms against the economic crisis, which has been causing unrest across the country for almost two weeks.

The latest protests were triggered by a multi-day lockdown, including a nightly curfew, which the government had imposed on January 14, the tenth anniversary of the Tunisian revolution of 2011. Previously, the number of new corona infections had risen sharply. As a result, young men in particular took to the streets against their living conditions. The security forces could only bring the situation back under control with the help of tear gas and armored vehicles of the National Guard.

On Tuesday, several hundred demonstrators outside the parliament building in the capital Tunis also called for the release of hundreds of people who had been arrested during the riot. The Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH) figured the number of those arrested was 1,600 by last Wednesday alone, including 600 children. Since then, more demonstrators have been arrested and human rights organizations have had difficulties keeping track. Many face up to two years’ imprisonment.

Demo resolved

A 24-year-old protester died on Monday after being hit in the head by a tear gas grenade in the city of Sbeitla last week. The young man is reportedly the first person killed in the demonstrations in recent weeks. Tunisian human rights organizations have called on the government to stop the excessive violence against demonstrators.

While the new ministers were still being discussed in parliament, policemen armed with helmets and batons pushed the peacefully demonstrating human rights activists from the parliamentary district of Bardo. An emergency that has been imposed almost continuously since 2011 allows the police to break up meetings of more than ten people.

Criticism of a member of the police force “A vote of confidence under police siege”

In solidarity with the detained young people from the suburbs of the capital, citizens’ initiatives organized a solidarity march from the poor district of Hay Ettadhamen to the parliament building in Tunis on Tuesday.

Several MPs criticized the high police presence around the parliament building: “A vote of confidence under police sieges,” one MP described the situation. “You cannot trust a new government under police protection,” said another.

MPs from the opposition bloc also stated that four of the eleven candidates proposed by Mechichi for cabinet positions either expect investigations into corruption or are suspected of doing so. This is likely to further undermine citizens’ confidence in the leadership.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, who was directly elected in 2019, was also dissatisfied with Mechichi’s new government team. The – so far unproven – corruption cases and the lack of women in the cabinet would further undermine confidence in politics, Saied said. It is also unconstitutional that Mechichi did not consult him. Since the country’s political parties have not yet been able to agree on the establishment of a constitutional court ten years after the revolution, there are repeated disputes between the government and the president. (with agencies)