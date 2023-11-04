Shouting “Spain is not for sale” and with posters calling for general elections, numerous people from Cartagena demonstrated in the town hall square of the port city this Saturday against the amnesty law for Catalan independence leaders. A simple image announcing the concentration at 11:30 a.m. in the Plaza de España through social networks and ‘WhatshApp’ groups between PP and Vox supporters was enough for a large group of Cartagena residents to take to the streets in favor of the unity of Spain.

Upon arrival at the Town Hall square, a manifesto was read against the “continuous concessions of the current acting president, Pedro Sánchez, to the independence movement.” The initial forecast was that the citizens would continue their journey to the Santa Lucía neighborhood, but, as they explained, they only obtained permission from the Government delegation to stop at the Town Hall, so they decided to encourage attendees to go to the headquarters of the Socialist Party in Cartagena, on Salitre Street.

Once there they asked for Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont to go to prison for “dividing Spain” and called for a coup d’état “to prevent the separatists from laughing at Spanish democracy.”

The protests called by civil society against the amnesty law and the negotiations between Sánchez and the independentists have been taking place for months in front of town halls throughout Spain. The previous one held in Cartagena was on Friday before the federal headquarters of the PSOE, on Madrid’s Ferraz street. According to the Government delegation, the request to call the protest in Cartagena “comes from an individual.”

Vox endorsement



Among the attendees were the councilors of the Vox Municipal Group in Cartagena and members of the government team Diego Salinas and Diego Lorente. The spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, announced that they will present “motions against the Amnesty Law in all city councils” and “we will call for mobilization against the atrocity that Sánchez is committing.”

Manuel Torres: “Today it has become clear what Arroyo has included in his government”



The general secretary of the PSOE in Cartagena, Manuel Torres, regretted that the first public act of the first deputy mayor of the local government, Diego Salinas, was a protest against the socialists. Torres denounced that “those who wanted to exercise their right to vote have been rebuked and insulted” regarding the agreements for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. In the opinion of the spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group in the City Council, “today it has become clear what Arroyo has included in his government.”