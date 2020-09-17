On the one hand, while the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being celebrated in the country as public service week, the opposition parties SP and Congress are performing their own way on the issue of unemployment in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 5-year contract proposal in the government job of Yogi Government is being strongly opposed. Students and youth took to the streets in Prayagraj on Thursday to protest against this proposal. In the meantime, after the clash, the police chased the protesters with sticks. The protesters also threw stones at police and vandalized several vehicles.Police used mild force on competing students opposing the proposal for contractual appointment in government jobs at Balasan intersection in Prayagraj. After this there was a clash between the police and the protesting students. The protesters pelted stones at police vehicles. When the police lathi-charged, the protesters threw stones. Many vehicles were vandalized during this period.

What is the proposal of the Yogi government, which creates a ruckus

The new proposal that the Yogi government is considering has a provision for appointing employees on contract for the first five years of a government job. The state government says that the first five years the newly appointed employees will work on contract basis and their assessment will be done every 6 months. An examination can also be conducted in this assessment, in which it will be necessary to get a minimum of 60 percent marks. Those scoring less than 60 percent will be excluded from services.

Will not get any extra benefit

According to the new proposal, employees will not get any kind of service benefit during the five-year appointment of the contract. The government argues that the new system will reduce the burden of salary on the government and increase the efficiency of the employees. Apart from this, the governance will be stronger, which will benefit the common people.

Priyanka said attack

At the same time, the Congress has also opposed this proposal of the Yogi government. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared the video and tweeted that ‘5 years contract law is a black law. It is unjust to lock on the recruitments of youth. If the youth are taking to the streets to demand their rights against this injustice, then they should be heard. Your sticks cannot suppress this young challenge. ‘

Akhilesh said – the remaining four days of power

On the other hand, SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi government through a tweet. Akhilesh wrote, ‘When against the soldiers, against the farmers. Then understand that the days of power are now four. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had held a press conference on Wednesday and said that if he returns to power, he will first withdraw the contract proposal.

Demonstrations taking place

In many areas of Prayagraj, youth workers of different party are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as unemployed day. The protesters said that they have not come down to oppose the government, but have gathered to protest the policies of the government. The government is already playing on the issue of employment and is now trying to impose a black law like contract, on which young activists in Prayagraj demonstrated in place on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.