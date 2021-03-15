Fifty people gathered in front of San Esteban against corruption Two men, with banners and posters. / Guillermo CARRIÓN / AGM

Slightly more than fifty people gathered this Monday, around seven in the afternoon, next to the San Esteban Palace, headquarters of the regional government, to participate in a concentration called by the Platform Against Corruption of the Region of Murcia. The reason was to denounce the incorporation as new advisers of the Executive chaired by Fernando López Miras of the defected deputies of Cs who have announced that they will vote against the motion of censure presented by the Socialist Party and the orange formation in the Regional Assembly. Under the slogan ‘The Region of Murcia against corruption’, the congregation carried protest banners and showed disapproval of their appointments.