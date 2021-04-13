Dozens of people gathered yesterday on the Gran Vía de Murcia in a call organized by the Platform for the Public School of the Region-Marea Verde under the slogan ‘Education is not for sale, it is defended’. The appointment was made to coincide with the convocation of the Plenary of the School Council. From the Platform they pointed out that education “has been sold and placed in the hands of people who have publicly questioned the scientific, democratic, inclusive and equity values ​​that we have always defended.” The Sterm union accused the regional government of using the School Council for “partisan purposes”.