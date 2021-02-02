The Turkish police forcibly cleared a demonstration at the Bosphorus University. 159 demonstrators were arrested. Protest in Izmir too.

ISTANBUL taz | According to official information, the Turkish police arrested 159 students on Monday evening who were peacefully protesting against the arrest of two of their fellow students at the Bosphorus University in Istanbul. With a massive police presence, a rally in front of the university gate was smashed.

The police were on site with water cannons. Snipers were posted on the roofs around the entrance to the university. The police also prevented the students from making a press release as the journalists present were pushed away from the rally.

According to the newspaper Hürriyet 108 demonstrators were arrested in front of the university gates. When the protests later continued on the university campus, which can only be entered by students and other university members, the police stormed the premises and arrested another 51 students.

The current protests are an immediate reaction to the arrest of two students from the art faculty of the Bosporus University. The faculty organized an exhibition on the campus on Friday, in which one of more than 300 pictures showed the mosque of Mecca with a montage of an “Anatolian snake woman” and four LGBTI flags. This sparked a storm of indignation among Islamists and Conservatives and resulted in the arrest of two alleged organizers of the exhibition.

The exhibition was part of a protest campaign by students and teachers at the university, who oppose the fact that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan put a rector on them at the beginning of the year, who is also a staunch supporter of his ruling AKP. Since the first days of January, university students have been demonstrating against this encroachment on the autonomy of the university and the freedom of teaching. The majority of the professors and lecturers at the university also joined the protests.

Exclusion zone around the university

In order to contain the protests, rallies on campus and in front of the university have been banned since the first demonstrations in early January. In response to the protests on Monday, demonstrations in the adjacent districts of the university have now been banned altogether up to and including February 5.

Even so, the members of the university are not giving up. In addition, a number of students from other Istanbul universities have shown solidarity with them. In Izmir, too, supporters of the local LBGTI scene tried to support the students of the Bosporus University with a demonstration on Monday. The police cracked down on it brutally and arrested dozens of people in Izmir as well.

Since the attempted coup in summer 2016, practically all demonstrations or rallies critical of the government have been banned in Turkey. Erdoğan no longer allows any criticism. At a party meeting over the weekend, he announced that he was considering a new constitution. Observers fear that he wants to enforce a lifelong presidency.