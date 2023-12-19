Since last Monday, December 18, 2023 Around 1,500 tractors have been blocking some of the main roads in the city of Berlin, Germany.

This happened after learning of the new cuts announced by the coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, against the elimination of the agricultural diesel subsidy.

(You can read:The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, arrived in Germany as a surprise: what did he do?).

During that night, in the capital of Germany, Berlin, hundreds of farmers began to go out with tractors with the aim of protesting in against the Government.

The protest action is led by the Farmers Association, who disapprove of the advertisements that correspond to the proposal to eliminate the subsidy or subsidies for agricultural diesel.



The disagreement also stems from the exemption of agricultural vehicles from the circulation tax as part of the negotiation of the 2024 general budgets.

On the other hand, on X (formerly Twitter), some users have published what is happening on the Brandenburg Gate, one of the most iconic monuments in Berlin and one of the concentration points of the protests.

Germany | The first tractors arrive at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the German capital, amid protests by farmers. pic.twitter.com/6LWVeCyrn6 — YOLANDA RODRÍGUEZ VILLORIA (@VilloriaYolanda) December 18, 2023

What does the German Farmers Association say?

(You can read: Lula and Scholz promise 'not to give up' and continue promoting EU-Mercosur negotiations).

According to the German Farmers Association, these measures will burden farmers with an additional €1 billion annually. The Minister of Agriculture himself, Cem Özdemir, criticized the cuts this morning, of which he said in a television interview that “they are an overload for the sector” and was present at the protest.



“I do not agree with cuts of this magnitude and I did not agree before. I have warned the Government against the elimination of tax rules for agricultural diesel and vehicles”he stated, amidst the boos of the protesters.

A government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, expressed understanding of the farmers' motive, but noted that budget cuts always affect someone.

“If you have to save large sums (of money), it is not possible to do so without it being painful at some point,” he said at a regular press conference today in Berlin. A ruling by the German Constitutional Court last November has forced the Government to reformulate the 2024 budgets and cut 17 billion euros to avoid incurring more debt.

(You can read: Germany questions President Petro's comparison between the Holocaust, climate and Gaza).

After days of arduous negotiations, the coalition partners agreed to save this sum through the elimination of “climate harmful subsidies” and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, although some subsidies that favor green energy or the purchase of electric cars will also be suspended.

Germany | Farmers dump manure in the heart of Berlin to protest against the rising price of agricultural diesel and the introduction of a new tax. More than 1,500 tractors demonstrate in the city. pic.twitter.com/CJwirhZqHg — Sergio Peptoemer (@PeptoEmer) December 18, 2023

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO