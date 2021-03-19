«This is the first, and improvised, action against the decision. From today we will organize a resistance front to prevent the entry of the extreme right into the Murcian institutions “, they assure from the Workers’ Commissions Demonstration in front of the Palacio de San Esteban, in Murcia, against “the entry of the extreme right into Murcian institutions”, this Friday. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

A hundred protesters Summoned by the union Commissions Workers gathered this Friday at the gates of the regional government headquarters, the Palacio de San Esteban, to protest “against the entry of Vox into the Murcian Executive. This is the first, and improvised, action against the decision. From today we will organize a resistance front to prevent the entry of the extreme right into Murcian institutions», Denounced the protesters, who plan to organize new protest actions in the coming weeks, for which they will summon other unions and organizations.