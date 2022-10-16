WAs the French news channel BFMTV reported with reference to the organizers, around 140,000 people are said to have taken to the streets, according to the police there were around 30,000. A count commissioned by a French media collective put the number of protesters at 29,500. Up to 30,000 participants were expected.

The protest march, secured by around 2,000 police officers, was not only intended to be a demonstration of power against Macron, but also to demonstrate the unity of the left against the government. In recent months, France’s left has been rocked by headlines about allegations of violence against women within its own ranks. Two party officials from the Left Party and the Greens then resigned.

The mood in France has been very tense for days. Because of a strike for more wages for refinery personnel, which has been going on for more than two weeks, there is a fuel shortage at around a quarter of the gas stations in the country. At some gas stations, the fuel was sold at three euros per liter. Concern is therefore spreading in the Elysée Palace that the situation could spark protests similar to those of the yellow vests in 2018 and 2019. At that time, the increase in taxes on fuel was the trigger for extensive protests.

A day of strikes and protests announced nationwide by the trade unions at the end of September was followed only slightly. But repeated work stoppages have been announced for Tuesday.