F.Football without fans is nothing. So it can be heard again and again from those who are exactly that, fans, but also from some who just like to watch when roaring crowds chant in the sea of ​​flags in stadiums around the world. These days, however, in times of a gradual return of the audience to the long orphaned ranks of the German arenas, another assertion is increasingly being heard: football without fans is, well: football.

Better still: These days football is proving that it can also do without its fans. That it works even better without them, without violence, without forbidden pyrotechnics, without abuse. But it’s not that simple. After all, this statement does not mean those who clapped and cheered in their seats before the pandemic, but those who normally stand as a hard core in the curve. And there were mainly responsible for the sea of ​​flags and choreographies, chants, a sense of community. What are meant are the ultras.

And so the game days currently taking place with a few hundred or a few thousand fans in the stands prove that it can actually be done without violence, without pyrotechnics, without insults. But they also prove that the familiar atmosphere can only be created by a community that has to be organized and orchestrated. Gossips and well-intentioned cheers are hardly comparable.

Disappeared from the public

Many ultra groups of clubs in German professional football have spoken out against a return to the stadiums. They forego organized support for their teams and do not appear as a scene in the stands. They seem to have more or less disappeared from the public eye. Occasional joint appearances, such as after the Lower Saxony derby between Hannover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig in the second division at the beginning of October, when Hannover Ultras cheered their team’s victory in front of the stadium gates, remain an exception.

But why don’t the Ultras want to go back to the arenas, where at least several thousand spectators are allowed – depending on the local infection rate? “For us, the fan curve is associated with standing together, singing and jumping together and moving freely. For reasons that are completely understandable for us, this is currently out of the question. For reasons that we cannot understand, guest fans are completely excluded, ”says the“ Schickeria ”from FC Bayern Munich on their homepage. “To appear again as a group in the stadium is only conceivable for us when the south curve stand together again and support the team as usual and someone on the opposite side can sing for the opponent.”



Powerful images: Choreographies like the one here in Frankfurt 2019 are easy to market.

:



Image: Picture Alliance





The ultra groups of VfB Stuttgart write in a joint statement that some of their members would certainly like to swap “TV armchairs for a seat shell”, but the current regulations are not a return to normality. “We reject a kind of emergency operation for the positive feeling of everyone involved. Organized support, flags and fence flags will not exist in the current situation. ”And the“ Wuhlesyndikat ”from Union Berlin says:“ We spent a long time looking at how we should deal with this situation, and ultimately decided: us and the others active groups only visibly return to the stadium when the conditions are normal and the stadium visit takes place without restrictions. “