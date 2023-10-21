Guillermo Carrión / AGM
Saturday, October 21, 2023, 8:16 p.m.
Those attending the demonstration, called by the Murcian collective Palestine Libre, asked that the killing of civilians stop and that the supply of water, electricity and fuel, as well as medicine, be restored. During the rally, slogans were heard against “the genocide of the Palestinian people” and “no to apartheid.”
