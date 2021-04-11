D.he trees have fallen, now the excavators are rolling. But the opponents of the further construction of the A 49 through the Dannenröder forest are not giving up, on the contrary. You want to set up a permanent environmental camp in Dannenrod, a district of Homberg (Ohm). The originally local civil protest in the 170-inhabitant village has reached a new dimension over the past year and a half. The climate justice movement, which formulates a global claim, has practically co-opted the protest against the construction of the motorway near Homberg.

Several dozen young people from all over Germany are camping around the vigil at the sports field. Many leave after a few days, a constant coming and going. A so-called climate camp started on Friday, which the activists want to continue until April 18. In educational policy workshops, mostly outdoors and also online, it should be about raising awareness, about nature education, about greening areas in the city, about passing on skills acquired during the months of protests and about how climate protection can work on site.

With the camp, the activists also want to show that the protest against the A-49 expansion is going on, said a spokeswoman for the camp organization, which also includes the alliance “Forests instead of asphalt”, on Friday. Around 200 people took part at the start. In addition, the action alliance “No A 49” has submitted a petition to the Bundestag’s petitions committee for an immediate construction stop. The application also mentions an alternative: the expansion of the existing federal highway.

Three activists face the conversation with this newspaper. You have a lot to say, but you want to remain anonymous. When asked why they are hiding their real names, André, Maya and Monday, as they call themselves for the conversation, start swimming; they speak of observation by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, fear of violence by those who think differently – and in general. André, the spokesman for the trio, categorically rejects the focus on one person. “We are many,” he says. As an example of how things shouldn’t go, he cites “Fridays for Future”. This movement does not only consist of Luisa Neubauer, who is stylized by the media as a front woman.



The young people are committed to the climate justice movement and thus to a concept that goes far beyond climate protection. Its advocates view man-made climate change as an ethical and political problem. The movement wants an uneven distribution of the effects of global warming to be balanced out, taking into account the polluter pays principle, since the population groups that contribute the least to climate change would suffer most and largely unprotected from its effects.

André, Moya and Monday ask the question: How do we want to live? And they want to save the world. A noble cause. “We face a lot of enormous challenges,” says André. Traffic turnaround, sustainability, land sealing, food independence, supply chains, infrastructure, urban-rural conflict – the list could go on. The citizens should have a say in all of this on a grassroots basis. “We have to rethink society.”

Hardly anyone is older than 30 years

The life in the forest, as hundreds of demonstrators against the further construction of the A 49 led for months in the Dannenröder forest, was exemplary for a solidary community. This form should be expanded. Authorities and hierarchical structures are a thorn in the side of the idealists. If necessary, they are acceptable in the volunteer fire brigade, but not in the police and similar “repressive organizations”, they say.