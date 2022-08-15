Fifty residents protested in Cieza about the poor condition of the Caravaca highway, known as the Pantano highway, which connects the RM-532 with the Alfonso XIII and Cárcavo reservoirs. The neighbors blame the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, owner of the road, and the Cieza City Council.

The road has numerous deficiencies both in the surface and due to the absence of signs and guardrails, “so driving becomes very unsafe,” said Antonio Aguayo, one of the affected farmers. Miguel Ángel Marín, another of the affected users, said that “in 50 years, no action has been taken in the area.” He assured that the ditch “is not cleared and that in many areas two vehicles do not fit”, so “minor accidents with car damage have been taking place.”

This road supports a large amount of traffic daily, both from farmers and neighbors who have a second residence in the places of Ginete or La Torre. It is also regularly used by users of the Almadenes Interpretation Center.

The Councilor for Citizen Participation and Neighborhood Relations, Conchi Villa, exempted the City Council of Cieza from any responsibility and assured that the maintenance powers of this road “are of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.”