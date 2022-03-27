Hundreds of people ask for justice for Sara Gómez in the concentration this Sunday in Cartagena. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

Hundreds of people accompanied this Sunday in Cartagena in an emotional protest to the relatives of Sara Gómez, the woman who died after undergoing liposculpture in Cartagena. The participants demanded justice for the death of this young woman from Alcantarilla, for which the doctor and anesthetist who performed the intervention are being investigated.

The organizers of this protest also requested support for the legislative initiative they are promoting to regulate invasive aesthetic operations, the so-called ‘Sara law’. Sara Gómez’s family met this week with the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, to obtain his support for this initiative.