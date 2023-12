Riots occurred during the dispersal of the protest, when police tried to prevent roads in the center of Buenos Aires from being blocked. | Photo: EFE/Str

Several incidents occurred in the center of Buenos Aires this Wednesday (27), in the dispersion of a demonstration called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and left-wing organizations in front of the Supreme Court of Argentina to protest against the economic plans of the Argentine government. President Javier Milei.

A police officer was injured when he was hit by a city bus and seven people were arrested, according to local press reports. The day had passed normally until the mobilization, which brought together around 8 thousand people, began to disperse.

The conflicts began when dozens of police officers formed a cordon on Corrientes and 9 de Julho avenues to prevent traffic from being interrupted by the large flow of protesters and passers-by crossing the street.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that Argentine authorities received 20,000 phone calls reporting extortion for protesters to participate in the protest.

Unions and left-wing movements have held protests against the reforms announced by the Milei government, for fiscal balance and deregulation of the economy. This Wednesday, the president sent a project to the Argentine Congress for state and electoral reforms and to declare a national emergency by 2025. (With EFE Agency)