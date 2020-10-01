Photos of a Belarusian cult figure appear in Vogue. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 17.

Nina Baginskaja has been expressing her oppositional opinion for 30 years and takes action against state power. She walks with the white-red-white flag at all demonstrations through Minsk, speaks Belarusian and wears traditional costume. Everyone likes her and no one speaks of a “madwoman in this town”. She has been arrested and fined several times from her small pension. Her property was confiscated, but she could not be broken. She was offered financial support several times, but she always refused: “I’ll pay for my ideals myself!”

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

The photographer Iwan Rewjako made several portraits of Nina Baginskaja for the article “The mother of Belarusian revolution” for the Italian magazine “Vogue”. There is always a magic emanating from pictures in black and white, on them light and darkness become clearly visible in a person. Nina – that’s a lot of light and those are the amazingly bright eyes of a person who follows his conscience.

Ivan speaks of these photographs: “We didn’t talk for long, as we felt like it. In all honesty, I don’t even remember what we were talking about. Something about apples, beets, protests, Lukashenko. And then again over apples and beets. At some point towards the end she said that she always wanted to have many children. I joked that she was the grandmother of the Belarusian revolution, but she just said, “Nonsense,” and smiled sheepishly.

“Then I said:” Nina, what would you say to the Belarusians if you knew that everyone would listen to you? “She hesitated, thought for a long time. “I would tell you two things: that you cannot be happy when people are not free. You have to fight for your will, for the earth, the language, for our people you have to fight. The earth and people must be happy. Second: That we have to preserve our nature so that everything stays clean and good. We emerged from nature, we have to preserve it. And pass on on the Internet that I love everyone. “

I do that now. I pass on that she loves you all. And hugging us all, this small, thin, but also so strong grandmother of all Belarusians – Nina Baginskaja.

From the Russian Barbara Oertel