GThey are almost always something, nagging is part of the image, and it is probably due to this Swabian thick-headed folklore that it has hardly been noticed that the lush green Baden-Württemberg shouts the loudest “Corona dictatorship”. The export hit “lateral thinking” comes from Stuttgart, the protest celebrities from the region: the “lateral thinking” founder Michael Ballweg, the ENT doctor Bodo Schiffmann, who is being investigated for false mask certificates, the virus denier Stefan Lanka, the “Corona- Lawyer “Markus Haintz, the lay preacher Samuel Eckert, whom more people follow on Telegram than Attila Hildmann. You will meet veterans under the aluminum hat like Mannheim’s son Xavier Naidoo and the Rottenburger Kopp-Verlag and traditional vaccination criticism, nowhere in the federal government is the proportion of school-leavers who are vaccinated against measles lower than in Baden-Württemberg. Sociologist Oliver Nachtwey calls the heterogeneous protest that emerges from this perhaps the “first truly postmodern movement”.

The “lateral thinking” demonstrator has little to do with a suspended, right-wing provincial. Educated, more female, middle class, disappointed with the Greens, distrust in the state and the media, not more xenophobic than the average, important topics are nature, alternative medicine, criticism of vaccinations. This is how a study by the University of Basel, for which Nachtwey asked a good thousand people in the “lateral thinking” environment, describes the protest environment.