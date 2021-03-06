GEgner of the Corona measures were able to mobilize far fewer people for their protest in Leipzig on Saturday than announced. In the late afternoon, the police spoke of a total of 350 vehicles in various motorcades that had also made their way to the trade fair city from other cities in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. Up to 1000 vehicles were registered.

According to initial estimates by the police, more than 1,000 people took part in counter-actions under the motto “slow down lateral thinking”. They made their way to the city center by bike and motorcycle from different parts of the city. There was a rally there in the afternoon.

In some cases, the opponents of the corona policy drove to Leipzig accompanied by the police. They had pinned posters on their car windows expressing their displeasure with the vaccinations, for example. According to the police, several participants had masked their license plates at a starting point in Leipzig-Grünau. The emergency services had taken action against this, it said.

Counter-demonstrators block with their own parades

After violent counter-protests, car parades that wanted to go to Leipzig together had already ended in the morning at the starting point, for example in Halle. Around 100 people prevented the vehicles from gathering in the city of Halle, some of them by force, as a spokeswoman for the Halle police said. “The formation of a vehicle column did not take place.” Then some motorists would have joined a parade from other cities, others would have made their way to Leipzig “one by one”, she said. The police took “measures” against the counter-demonstrators. Property damage had occurred on both sides.

An alliance of associations, initiatives, parties and unions had called for opponents of the Corona measures to be confronted in Leipzig. For example, the action network “Leipzig takes place” called for civil disobedience if the vehicles should still go into the city center. Irene Rudolph-Kokot from the Action Network was very satisfied with the response. The influx on the central Augustusplatz was so great that participants had to be sent away. She spoke of more than 1,500 demonstrators. “This parade was classified as a prohibited elevator by the assembly authorities,” said the police. “For this reason, the elevator must be stopped immediately.”

The police were in large numbers in the city to secure the various routes of both camps. Among other things, pictures and videos of circling helicopters can be seen in the social networks. According to the information, there were also restrictions in bus and tram traffic. After a blockade on one of the routes, one of the motorcades with around 160 vehicles had to be diverted – it only started more than two hours late in the Grünau district.

Car parades against Corona requirements also in Vienna

Last November, a demonstration by opponents and deniers of the corona measures in the city got out of hand and caused a stir nationwide. Tens of thousands of participants had gathered in the city center and violated Corona requirements in rows. When the city finally disbanded the meeting, the demonstrators forced a march across the Leipzig inner city ring, although this had been forbidden.



Hundreds of demonstrators formed in Vienna on Saturday afternoon who wanted to protest against the corona restrictions. Among other things, coaches with participants from outside Vienna arrived, as the news agency APA reported.

A banner was directed against Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. “I have to leave for a minute,” it said. The police checked that masks were being worn and that clearances were being maintained. Around 200 counter-demonstrators came together for a bicycle rally.

Among other things, the right-wing opposition party FPÖ had called for a rally in the afternoon under the motto “Democracy, fundamental rights and freedom”. The former interior minister and parliamentary group leader of the FPÖ Herbert Kickl wanted to give a speech. The party expected about 3,000 participants.