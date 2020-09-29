new Delhi: A Congress MP from Kerala has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of all the provisions of the new farmers law. The MP from Thrissur parliamentary constituency TN Prathapan alleged in the petition that the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services, Law, 2020, Article 14 (Parity) 15 (Prohibition of Discrimination) and Article 21 (Life and Violates the right to freedom).

What does the petition say

The petition requested the repeal of this law, saying that it is unconstitutional, illegal and void. The MP has said in the petition filed through advocate James P. Thomas that the nature of Indian agriculture is piecemeal with small farmers holding small holdings. Indian agriculture has its inherent weaknesses that no one has control over. Among these weaknesses is the dependence on Indian farming season, uncertainty about production and market instability. Because of these problems, farming is very risky in both investment and yield management.

The petition said that the farming of the Indian farmer depends on the weather and he cannot think of monetizing his produce to increase his income. It says that instead, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee system should be strengthened and management of MSP should be implemented effectively.

What is the government's claim

On Sunday, the President has given his recommendation to this law. The government claims that a new framework has been provided in the new law on agricultural agreements. Through this, it empowers farmers to engage in the sale of agricultural products, farm services, agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters.

Not only this, the law ensures the supply of quality seeds to the contracting farmers, technical assistance and monitoring of crop health, facility of credit and facility of crop insurance.

Protest of opposition parties including Congress continues

Explain that the Congress and many other opposition parties demonstrated in various states against the agricultural laws and many leaders announced that they will challenge these laws in the Supreme Court. The ‘Stop the Rail’ movement of farmers in Punjab continued for the fifth day and they have announced to extend the demonstrations till October 2.

Significantly, under the banner of the Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, the protesters have been sitting on the railway tracks in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mukerian and Ferozepur since 24 September. Congress and opposition parties demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

