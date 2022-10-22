AActivists from the climate protection movement Extinction Rebellion have stuck themselves to sports cars at the auto show Mondial de l’Auto in Paris. A Twitter video released by the group on Friday evening showed several activists taping their hands to a row of luxury red cars. Others held up banners and shouted slogans.

The activists denounced “an polluting industry that is trying to whitewash its image with the help of ‘green’ vehicles, but continues to promote the private car as the means of transport of the future,” the climate protection movement said.

She called for an end to the promotion of individual car ownership and for improvements in public transport. According to the group, eleven people were arrested.