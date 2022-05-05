Sinaloa.- At 10:00 a.m., the taking a prostate of the Pledge of Allegiance to the conscripts of National Military service (SMN).

Within the facilities of 9th Military Zone Headquarters and in the presence of Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Ernesto Gallegos Almaguer, Graduate of the General Staff, Commander of the 11th. Motorized Infantry Group, on behalf of the Brigadier General Graduated from the General Staff Commander of the 9th Military Zone located in this city in conjunction with other military authorities and the municipal government of Lic. Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, municipal president, the swearing-in of young conscripts of the national military service (SMN). Class of 2004

The traditional ceremony each year in commemoration of May 5 of the “Battle of Puebla“The oath is taken by young people who perform their military service for one year to meet the civil military requirements.

Read more: Send support to 170 Sinaloa communities with drought problems

The act began with the honors to the flag, to later present the members of the presidency and military commanders to the rhythm of the war band, the protest of the young people began, which were registered in Culiacan 200 and 1,247 in the state of Sinaloa.

After the act, a few words alluding to the conscripts were carried out in commemoration of May 5 and the Battle of Puebla. To end with the tour of the national anthem.