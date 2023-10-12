Union says operators received warning in retaliation for strike; government denies and talks about lack of prior notice

A protest by subway workers affected the operation of several São Paulo Metro lines this Thursday (October 12, 2023). In noteupdated at 1:20 p.m., the São Paulo government reported that 3 lines were paralyzed: 1-Blue, 15-Silver, 3-Red. Line 2-Green continues to operate, but at reduced speed.

The subway workers’ union says train operators received a warning in retaliation for a strike carried out on October 3. “This is not a STRIKE, but a STOP against this arbitrary conduct!”says the union note.

The government denied that the warnings given to 5 train operators were related to the strike. They also reported that they had not received any prior notice of action from the union. It also reports that the punished employees refused to participate in training and practical classes.

On its profile on X (formerly Twitter), the São Paulo Metro reported that the stations on the stopped lines are closed. Free buses from Paese (Support Plan between Companies in Emergency Situations) are already in operation.

Users published videos of full stations with the shutdown of some lines. Watch:

#Sp1 Me going to duty and the subway closed… How far have we reached? In the middle of the holidays… Everyone get off as the line has stopped with no plans to return… Paese system is working. Retaliation regarding the strike on the 10th. #metrosp #sp pic.twitter.com/N4GTMDtJeQ — Cacau oliver (@cacau_olivers) October 12, 2023