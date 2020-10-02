new Delhi: Protests also took place on the occasion of China’s National Day Parade in Hong Kong. However, a unique sight was also seen during these demonstrations when the Indian flag was waved to express displeasure.

It was a shocking sight for journalists on a crowded fashion walk street between Hong Kong people shouting slogans and police coming to control them when a protestor came out waving the Indian flag. When a journalist asked the flag waving person why he was showing the Indian flag, his answer was – because India is fighting against China. That’s why India is my friend.

Laurel Chor, a journalist and photographer living in Hong Kong, posted on Twitter a picture of the man waving his Indian flag. Without revealing the identity of the person, Laurel wrote that the man was shouting slogans of I stand with India and people were clapping.

Not only this, the Chinese gay politician Ray Chen also tweeted pictures of this person and said that there was a close relationship between Hong Kong and India. Many Hong Kongers of South Asian origin have been born here. So this person is honoring India’s tricolor on China’s National Day.

#HongKong & #India shared a long history. Tens of thousands of #HongKongers of South Asian heritage were born here. This gentleman feels a tribute to the Indian nation is long overdue, so he honors the tricolor on China’s national day. # October1stProtest #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/rIf6y0CUdv – Ray Chan (@ray_slowbeat) October 1, 2020

Significantly, on October 1, there were protests in Hong Kong on the occasion of China’s National Day. However, after making the legal provisions more stringent in the past, the Chinese government made a heavy police deployment in Hong Kong. But despite this, people in many areas not only expressed their displeasure in different ways but also reiterated the demand for more freedom.

