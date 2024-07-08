Dozens of Cubans protested at Havana airport on Monday to demand that the low-cost airline Wingo allow them to board a plane bound for Bogotá. Since Monday, the airline requires a visitor visa for Cuban passengers boarding flights bound for Colombia. The company has offered a change of date for those who already have a ticket but do not have a travel permit or a refund for their tickets.

In a statement, Wingo stated that the new measure responds to a request from the Colombian Foreign Ministry “which establishes that a foreign passenger can only be considered in transit if he or she has, in the same transport contract, both the arrival route to Colombian territory and the departure route to a third country as a continuation of the trip.”

