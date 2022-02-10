Genoa – The protest wanted to be peaceful and not create any problems. So much so that some drawings made by the children of the Sampierdarena schools to say no to the relocation of the chemical depots in the neighborhood, they were exhibited yesterday along the road that Prime Minister Mario Draghi, visiting Genoa, would have had to take to get to Certosa.

Before the passage of the premier, however, Digos had drawings and signs removed made by children and identified some teachers.