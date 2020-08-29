TAusende people have demonstrated in Washington for an end to racism and police violence against black people. “Enough is enough,” said the African-American civil rights activist Al Sharpton, one of the organizers of the rally, to those gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the heart of the American capital on Friday.
“We demand real, lasting, structural change,” said civil rights activist Martin Luther King III at the rally. He is the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., who exactly 57 years ago to the day gave his famous speech with the words “I have a dream” in the same place. “We will make this dream come true,” announced Sharpton.
Martin Luther King III called on African Americans to vote in the presidential election on November 3, “as if our lives, our livelihoods and our freedoms depend on it – because it is so”. As many as possible should also offer their help in carrying out the election “so that every vote is counted”. “We must vigorously defend our voting rights because they were bought with the blood of those who were lynched for exercising their constitutional rights.” His daughter, 12-year-old Yolanda Renee King, promised: “We will be the generation that will make them Racism ended once and for all. “
Famous March 1963
The rally marked the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington and was highlighted by the recent police violence that sparked outrage in the United States. Most notably, that was the death of George Floyd. He died while being arrested after a police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Only at the weekend, seven shots in the back of the black Jacob Blake during a police operation in the city of Kenosha (Wisconsin) sparked new protests.
