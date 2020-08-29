FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

“Without justice there is no peace!” Blake’s father exclaimed at the rally. The crowd repeated the slogan, which goes back to protests in the 1980s. There are two justice systems in America – one for whites, one for black, criticized Jacob Blake Senior.

“Knees in the neck”

Sharpton referred to Floyd’s death during his performance: “We could be as successful as others. But the company kept its knee on the back of our neck. “That must come to an end now. “I’m tired of asking for justice,” said activist Frank Nitty. “We have been marching with the same demands for 60 years. Black people shouldn’t still take to the streets for the same thing as Martin Luther King. “

Angelica Watson, 24, from Philadelphia said her father and uncle were there for the 1963 march. “But we are still struggling with the same problems today,” she emphasized. “The most important thing for me is equality – because the rest, every further problem, originates there.

Many participants in the rally wore masks, even if many people were crowded against the recommendations of health experts. Nevertheless, it was a contrast to President Donald Trump’s nomination speech in the garden of the White House the day before, where the around 1,500 invited guests sat close to each other and hardly anyone was seen wearing a mask.

White house secured

Before the day of the protest, the area around the White House had been secured with high fences and concrete bollards. Some stores nearby covered their windows with wooden panels. After the rally, groups of demonstrators marched through the partially cordoned off city center. The situation remained calm.

When the rally was almost over, news came from the White House, just a few hundred meters away, that Trump had pardoned the black American Alice Johnson. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1990s for involvement in drug smuggling and spent more than 20 years in prison. Her case is considered to be an example of excessive harshness in the American judicial system. Trump released Johnson from the remainder of the sentence after society celebrity Kim Kardashian spoke up on his behalf. Johnson appeared this week at the Republican Congress that named Trump a presidential candidate.

Trump and the Republicans are currently busy refuting allegations that the president is addressing racist voters. Meanwhile, Biden is already popular with black voters as a former vice president of President Barack Obama. Many black Americans appeared at the Republican Convention. Trump himself said in his nomination speech on Thursday evening: “I say with great humility that I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.” Under Lincoln, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was adopted by Congress on slavery abolished in the United States.