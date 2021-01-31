D.he Russian opposition member Alexej Navalnyj is hoping for a German initiative in the Council of Europe to release him after his arrest in Moscow. He receives help from the CDU presidium member Norbert Röttgen and from the CDU member Andreas Nick, the head of the German delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Navalnyj’s lawyer, Cologne lawyer Nikolaos Gazeas, told the FAS that he hoped that member states of the Council of Europe would put the arrest of his client “on the agenda of the Committee of Ministers”. He added: “This request applies to every state, and I would not except Germany here.” An intervention in the Committee of Ministers can effectively lead to warnings against Russia, but also to the restriction of its voting rights or, in the worst case, to exclusion from the council.

Navalnyj returned to Russia in early January after recovering for several months in Germany from a poison attack with the Russian military agent Novichok. He blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack, and Russia in turn rejects the allegation. On his arrival in Moscow, Navalnyj was arrested on the grounds that he had violated the probation requirements from a 2014 judgment by staying in Germany after being poisoned. A Russian court is due to decide on Tuesday whether the parole will be lifted. Then Navalnyj would have to go to prison for two and a half years.

His lawyer Gazeas argues that Navalnyj’s detention violates a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. At the end of 2017, the court called the Russian criminal judgment on the basis of which the opposition member is now in custody “arbitrary”. Among other things, the guarantee of a fair trial under Article six of the European Convention on Human Rights ECHR had been violated. Gazeas says that includes the politician’s arrest and possible suspension of parole as “violations of the ECHR”.

The lawyer therefore asks Germany to initiate proceedings against Russia under Article 46 of the ECHR. Accordingly, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe can issue a warning against countries that disregard the judgments of the Court of Justice. It can also appeal to the Tribunal again. If he then confirms the disregard, many options are open. They range from appeals to the state that is in breach of treaty, to the suspension of its voting rights in council bodies, to expulsion.

Röttgen and Nick wrote to the FAS that the arrest of Navalnyj was “an arbitrary state act and an unbelievable perversion”. Again, Russia is twisting “the perpetrator-victim role”: the state “which bears responsibility for the poisoning of Navalnyj” is now arresting the victim. At the same time, Moscow disregards a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights and the Human Rights Convention with the arrest. This must be addressed in the Council of Europe’s Council of Ministers. The member states must now protect the integrity of the Court of Justice and the Convention by formally reprimanding Russia’s behavior. “We also call on the federal government to take action in this regard.”