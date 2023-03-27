PARIS (Reuters) – Trade union protesters angered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the country’s retirement age without a final vote in parliament blocked the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, frustrating crowds of visitors.

Peacefully protesting against plans to make most French people work two more years, to 64, to balance the pension budget, a small number of demonstrators gathered at the foot of the Louvre’s glass pyramid. One banner read: “Retire at 60 – Work less to live longer.”

A queue of disappointed tourists passed through the courtyard.

“This is ridiculous, we come from all over the world with our children to visit a museum and it’s ridiculous that 20 people are blocking the entrance,” said Samuel, a Mexican tourist who did not give his last name.

“I really understand where they are coming from, and it’s only fair. But we’d all like to go and see ‘Mona Lisa,’ but it doesn’t matter,” said Jane, a visitor from London.

Louvre employees were among the protesters outside the famous museum. A Louvre tour guide came out to address the visitors. “We hope you understand our reasons,” she said.

The protest came a day before a 10th round of strikes and street marches across the country and accompanied violence in cities across France over changes to the pension system.

Separately, Paris police said they were carrying out an operation to prevent unauthorized gatherings outside the Center Pompidou, another landmark museum in Paris.