Hundreds of people were arrested again at demos in Minsk, including foreign journalists. EU foreign ministers agree on sanctions.

KIEV / BERLIN taz | The situation in Belarus remains critical. After new demonstrations against counterfeiting in the presidential election on August 9, for new elections and the release of political prisoners, 270 people across the country were arrested on Thursday.

This was reported by the Belarusian internet portal telegraf.by. Journalists from Reuters, the BBC, AFP, AP and Deutsche Welle were among those arrested. All but four of the journalists are now at large. A total of 114 people in detention are currently waiting for a court decision on their further detention, reported the portal of the Belarusian Interior Ministry.

One of the central topics of the Belarusian media is the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia has put together reserve security forces who could be deployed in Belarus. Putin told the Russian television broadcaster Rossija-24 that Russia and Belarus had committed themselves in the treaty on the common union state and in the treaty on common collective security (CSTO) to mutual aid to protect borders and stability. However, he had also agreed with Lukashenko that no Russian security forces would be sent to Belarus until the situation got out of hand.

Belarusian political scientist Mikhail Kiriljuk warned Moscow against sending security forces. “When Russian soldiers or Russian Omon police come, I feel very sorry for their mothers,” said Kiriljuk. For him, an invasion of the Russian security forces would mean “the bloody end of a friendship between nations”.

Sanctions list has yet to be adopted

While Lukashenko would gladly accept help from Russia, a truck belonging to the Polish trade union Solidarność is denied entry to Belarus. In this truck there is food and one million złoty, with which the Polish union wants to support families of striking Belarusian workers.

At their informal meeting in Berlin on Friday, the EU foreign ministers condemned the violent crackdown on the protests in Belarus. The EU is committed to a “national dialogue”, said the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “Only in this way can democracy and fundamental rights be respected in Belarus,” said Borrell.

“Everyone in the hall agreed: if Mr Lukashenko increases the pressure on peaceful civil society, then we as the EU must increase the pressure on Mr Lukashenko,” said the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He had agreed with his colleagues on this. There will now be “gradual, targeted sanctions against those who are responsible for election manipulation and violence”.

It is still unclear who will be on this list of sanctions, which, according to Maas, will be “soon adopted”. Borrel said he could neither give an exact number nor a specific name. But “high-ranking representatives will definitely be there”. He left it open whether Lukashenko himself will be among them.

Poland eases visa regime for Belarusians

Meanwhile, Poland has briefly liberalized its visa regime. From now on Belarusians can get visas without having to prove that they are working in Poland. In the past few days Poland had already taken in dozens of Belarusians who were injured in the demonstrations.